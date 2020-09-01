BOE receives hundreds of emails about fall sports and activities ahead of meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The fate of fall activities in Wichita Public Schools will soon be decided as the school board meets to take one last look, but it doesn’t come without much feedback from the community.

This comes after the Wichita Board of Education decided weeks ago to not allow fall sports or activities for the first nine weeks of school because of COVID-19 concerns.

The district said it has received dozens of emails while individual BOE members have received hundreds of messages and emails from athletes, parents, students, coaches, and community members.

“I’m hoping they reconsider tonight,” said Erica Miner, parent.

An emotional rollercoaster is how Miner describes the last few weeks.

“I’m gonna stand up for my kids,” said Miner. “My son is the most important thing to me and what he wants and needs is important so I most definitely will be on the sidelines with him and show the board that we aren’t going anywhere. We want to play.”

Miner’s son is a senior wide receiver at Northwest High School. She, like many others in Wichita, is fighting for a fall season.

Miner created a support page on Facebook, which now has more than 3,000 members. The page is flooded with reason why people are supporting fall activities and many people are going as far as contacting board members themselves.

“This year is really about speaking your mind and making sure that your voice is heard and I think that’s really important,” said Anna Kate Tillison, graduate of Wichita Heights High School.

Tillison didn’t back down after sending an e-mail to the BOE. After she didn’t get a response, she continued to raise awareness on social media and reached out again.

“I actually emailed them again and said I was pretty appalled that they weren’t responding and really taking in what we had to say,” said Tillison. “After that, they responded to me.”

While some people said activities should not happen this fall because of COVID-19 concerns, those who want to play said they’re thankful for all the support.

“It feels good I have people from Maize, Carroll and everyone on our side saying they wanna see us play,” said Kaleb Coleman, senior football player at Northwest High School, “I love this game with a passion. It’s my heart. And for it to just be thrown away, it’s not good.”

Tillison said the decision that is made by the BOE will not just impact students this school year.

“The long-term effects of what this decision will have on these kids even just during these nine weeks is important to think about,” said Tillison.

The Superintendent’s COVID-19 Advisory Committee met for the first time on Monday (Aug. 31). While the group did not send an exact recommendation to the board members, it was able to offer feedback and concerns.

The BOE is set to meet at North High School at 6 p.m.

