Boeing 737 Max fix still on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some say there may need to be another software fix before the 737 MAX will be flying again.

“So, it’s taking longer than Boeing officials had hoped,” said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst with the Teal Aviation Group. “A month, certainly. Some are wondering if it could be more towards the end of the year on the long side.”

Some questions have remained on the “nose down” system on the 737 MAX.

“It’s taking a lot longer than expected but not for technical reasons,” said Aboulafia. “I think that the real challenge here is just harmonizing all the international regulatory agencies.”

Aboulafia says regulatory agencies across the globe will have to sign off on any fix to the 737 MAX, in addition to the FAA here in the states.

Some subcontractors say it’s a matter of time before the planes are cleared to fly and they remain confident in Boeing.

“Boeing is a great company and has always been a great company, and it just has a hiccup right now,” said Don McGinty with the McGinty Machine in Wichita. “It’s a big one but they are going to get it fixed and proceed to sell more airplanes in the future.”

McGinty just added seven new, precision machines to make parts for aircraft. His family business has manufactured and sold aviation parts since 1948, so McGinty has seen a lot of ups and downs in the aircraft industry.

“Seven new machines which almost doubles our size in capacity and capabilities so it’s going to be good for us,” said McGinty. “And we’re trying to keep up with the demand and this is one way we’re doing it.”

Spirit is a major supplier for Boeing and a company spokesperson this week said Spirit remains ready to support its customer.

Analysts say Boeing will get a fix in the near future. But getting regulators on board will remain a hurdle for now.

“The optics with a microprocessor could cause some delays getting it flying sooner rather than later,” said Aboulafia. “This is going to be a safe plane.”