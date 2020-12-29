Boeing 737 Max returns to skies with first passenger flight

MIAMI (KSNW) – For the first time in 21 months, passengers in the United States are getting on a Boeing 737 Max. American Airlines used a Max jet on a flight Tuesday from Miami to New York. A spokeswoman for the airline says about 100 passengers are booked to fly on the plane, which seats 172.

The plane was grounded in March 2019, after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet. That happened less than five months after another Max flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea. A total of 346 passengers and crew members on both planes were killed.

Investigators focused on anti-stall software that Boeing had devised to counter the plane’s tendency to tilt nose-up because of the size and placement of the engines. That software pushed the nose down repeatedly on both planes that crashed, overcoming the pilots’ struggles to regain control. In each case, a single faulty sensor triggered the nose-down pitch.

On November 18, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is clearing Boeing’s 737 Max for flight.

Reuters reports American is the third carrier globally to resume flights following Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and Grupo Aeromexico earlier this month. Between those two airlines, the updated 737 Max has flown about 250 commercial flights, according to Cirium, the aviation data firm.

American Airlines currently has 31 737 Max aircraft after taking delivery of seven more jets since the FAA lifted its safety ban, including one on Monday and plans to gradually reintroduce the plane to its fleet.