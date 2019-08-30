Boeing 737 Max update on return to service

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Boeing company continues working towards getting the 737 MAX in the air as soon as October.

That’s good news for workers at Spirit, where up to 70 percent of the plane is manufactured. The Spirit workforce furloughs are over as of this weekend.

Aviation analysts say the key to getting the planes flying is with the certification.

“They’ve got a good roadmap, but there are no guarantees when it comes to redesigns like this,” said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst with the Teal Aviation Group. “So there’s a lot going on here at once.”

Boeing sent KSN a statement on the possible return to service for the MAX. KSN also asked about Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg who publicly stated the company has contingency plans to pause production for a specific amount of time if the return to service takes more time.

Boeing Spokesperson Peter Pedraza did not say a there is a production pause on the horizon. He said they plan for multiple scenarios and sent KSN a statement.

“We updated the 737 Master Schedule to reflect timing assumptions for the 737 MAX return to service plan, as our production schedule is contingent upon safe return of the 737 MAX to service. This is consistent with the timing schedule that we outlined on our second quarter earnings call on July 24. While the assumption reflects Boeing’s best estimate at this time, the actual timing of return to service will be determined by the FAA and other global aviation regulatory authorities and could differ from this assumption and estimate. This also assumes a gradual increase in the 737 production rate from the current 42 per month to 57 per month in 2020. “

The statement goes on to say regulators are working on the return to service. Also, production plans are a fluid issue with multiple plans in place.

“As we work to support the safe return of the 737 MAX to commercial service, we continue to assess our production plans and invest in the health of our workforce, production system and supply chain. The market for skilled workers is one of many considerations in our scenario planning processes. We’ll continue to support aerospace manufacturing jobs, which are vitally important to the U.S. and global economy. Timing on return to service will be driven by the FAA and global regulators.”

Pedraza says there are still roughly 4,400 Boeing 737 MAX planes on order and the plan is to ramp up production. Right now Boeing is still finishing 42 planes a month.

Spirit AeroSystems, according to analysts, is still on a production rate of 52 737 MAX plane frames each month.

Those analysts say the possibility of a production pause for a specific amount of time for Boeing is just one contingency a large company like Boeing has to consider.

“It’s just one possibility, of course,” said Aboulafia. “I think this is exactly the kind of contingency scenario planning they need to undertake.”

Aboulafia was clear the aviation community largely believes the return to service will happen soon. He says Thanksgiving could be an outside date, compared to the October timeline.

Boeing earnings were up in the most recent quarterly earnings. Analysts point out that will be seen as a sign of confidence.

But there remains the issue of certification.

The FAA sent a statement to KSN on Friday.

“The FAA is following a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline, for returning the Boeing 737 MAX to passenger service. The FAA’s certification of the Boeing 737 MAX is the subject of several independent reviews and investigations that will examine all aspects of the five-year effort,” said an FAA spokesperson. “While the agency’s certification processes are well-established and have consistently produced safe aircraft designs, we welcome the scrutiny from these experts and look forward to their findings. We will carefully review all recommendations and will incorporate any changes that would improve our certification activities. The 737 MAX certification program involved 110,000 hours of work on the part of FAA personnel, including flying or supporting 297 test flights. “

Aboulafia says it is likely the FAA may not be the only regulatory agency involved in getting the planes flying again.

“Joint Authorities Technical Review has been asked to come into play,” said Aboulafia.

That could include Europe, Canada, Australia and even China.

“China is a wild card so there are variables there,” said Aboulafia. “There are thoughts they don’t want just the FAA signing off here. There may be other JATR players involved too and that also is a risk. Ideally all the JATR partners would sign-off on this.”