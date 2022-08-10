WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is coming to Wichita to recruit. The company says they are hiring various engineering, business and finance professionals to work on multiple programs, particularly for Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

The hiring and career event will take place on Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Broadview Hotel. The hotel is at 400 W. Douglas in Wichita.

The event is open to all interested candidates who meet role requirements. It is preferred for applicants to apply to open roles by clicking here before attending the in-person event. Relocation assistance and sign-on bonuses are available for some positions. Hiring managers will be onsite to speak with qualified candidates.

Mid-level experience and higher will be considered, including transferable skills from other industries.

Boeing says they offer one of the best benefits packages in the industry, including a 9/80 schedule with every other Friday off at their Oklahoma City location. In addition, the company says that employees receive competitive compensation, comprehensive healthcare and wellness benefits, generous paid time off, a top-ranked 401K, and industry-leading tuition assistance, among other benefits.