Boeing woes spread to parts maker Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit Aerosystems

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – An aircraft parts maker that produces fuselages for the grounded 737 Max jet and already has dozens of them in storage is trying to figure out what to do after the Boeing Co. temporarily halted production of the jet.

Wichita-based Spirit saw its shares fall in early trading Tuesday.

It said in a statement that it is working with customers to determine what Boeing’s announcement Monday means.

The temporary production halt comes as Boeing struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air after it was grounded following a pair of deadly crashes.

