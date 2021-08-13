Boil advisory issued for portion of Butler County Rural Water District No. 6

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the Butler County Rural Water District No. 6 water supply system located in Butler County. This advisory affects customers located South of 160th Street and Haverhill Road.

The advisory took effect on August 13, 2021, and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice: