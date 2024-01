WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded a boil water advisory for the Sumner County Rural Water District 2 public water supply system located in Sumner County.

The advisory was issued because of an equipment failure causing high turbidity in the distribution system. Failure to maintain low turbidity may put the system at risk for bacterial or parasitic contamination.

Samples collected from the Sumner County Rural Water District 2 indicate no evidence of bacteriological or parasitic contamination, KDHE officials said.