MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say the people who use Mulvane’s public water system can stop boiling their water.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a boil water advisory for the City of Mulvane public water supply system on Sunday after a water line break. The break caused a loss of pressure in the system and created a risk of contamination.

The KDHE system said the problem has been fixed, and lab tests of Mulvane water samples show no bacteria.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-777-0191, or call the KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, click here for the KDHE’s Public Water System Consumer Information webpage.