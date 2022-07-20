WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say the people in Butler County Rural Water District 6 no longer have to boil their water.

The residents have been under a boil water advisory since Monday. It was issued for a portion of the system because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. A failure to maintain adequate pressure can result in a loss of chlorine residuals and lead to bacterial contamination.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the problem has been fixed, and laboratory tests show the water is safe to drink.

A boil water advisory continues for people who use the City of Douglass public water supply system.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system, or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.