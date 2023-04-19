WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a Boil Water Advisory that was issued for Conway Springs in Sumner County.

The order was issued Saturday after a line break caused a drop in water pressure. A drop or loss of pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals that prevent bacteria from developing.

The KDHE says the line has been fixed and testing of the water from the City of Conway Springs shows it is safe to use. Anyone who still has questions can contact the water system at 620-456-2345 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514.