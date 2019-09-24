Update: Boil water advisory rescinded for Sedgwick County

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNW) – The boil water advisory has now been lifted for Sedgwick County Rural Water District 4 according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

On Monday, a boil water advisory was issued for the district.

KDHE officials say that laboratory testing samples collected indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed resolved.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure due to a line break. As a result of the break, there could be a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

