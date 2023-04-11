TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6 and for the City of Latham public water supply system.

The advisory was issued on April 11 after a loss of water pressure in their distribution systems was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Customers for both services should take the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult a health professional.

Water used for brushing and rinsing teeth should be boiled or bottled.

Health professionals should not use tap water through equipment in the treatment and care of patients.

Rural water district customers who have questions about the water system should call the rural water district at 316-320-1301. Latham water supply customers can call 620-965-3121.

You can also contact the KDHE at 785-296-5514 or visit their website for more information. For restaurant operators and food service providers affected by the advisory who have questions can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.