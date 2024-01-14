BELLE PLAINE, Kan. – A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Belle Plaine by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Sunday.

The KDHE is saying customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE officials issued the advisory due to an equipment malfunction resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Only the KDHE can rescind the boil water advisory following testing.

For consumer questions, the KDHE asks you to please contact the water system at 620-488-3433, or them at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, visit the KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.