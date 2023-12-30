WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory has been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Saturday for the City of Wellington public water supply system in Sumner County, including the City of Mayfield and Sumner County Rural Water Districts 1, 2, and 3.

The KDHE says customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial and parasitic contamination are resolved.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of an equipment failure causing turbidity in the distribution system.

“Failure to maintain low turbidity may put the system at risk for bacterial or parasitic contamination,” said the KDHE.

Only the KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, the KDHE asks you to please contact the water system at 620-434-5353, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.