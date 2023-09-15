WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a boil water advisory for Garden Plain’s public water supply system located in Sedgwick County.

The city of Garden Plain said due to an equipment failure that runs the water system, the wells did not turn on, and the tower was run dry.

The KDHE issued the advisory because of the loss of pressure and the failure to maintain adequate pressure, which may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-531-2321 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.