BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6, an area mostly southeast of Augusta.
The advisory was issued after a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Customers in a boil water advisory should follow these precautions until further notice:
- Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
- Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
- If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested.
- Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians before bathing or washing with water.
For more information, you can visit the KDHE’s website by clicking here.