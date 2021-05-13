Boil water advisory issued for parts of Syracuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the Syracuse public water supply system located in Hamilton County.

This advisory affects all customers located south of the railroad tracks and east of Highway 27.

KDHE issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure due to maintenance in the distribution system.

The advisory took effect on May 12 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice: