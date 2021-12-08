Boil water advisory issued for portion of Kingman and Kingman County Rural Water Dist. 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the City of Kingman and for Kingman County Rural Water District No. 1 water supply system located in Kingman County. The advisory affects Kingman County Rural Water District No. 1, and Kingman customers located south of East 8th Street and east of Main Street.

Customers should observe the following precautions until fu­rther notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution systems due to a water main break. Failure to maintain pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514.