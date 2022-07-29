ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — A water line break resulting in a loss of pressure caused the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to issue a boil water advisory for the city of Rose Hill on Friday.

A news release from the KDHE says failure to maintain adequate pressure may lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and result in bacterial contamination.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For more information, you can visit the KDHE’s website by clicking here.