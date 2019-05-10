Boil water advisory issued for Sumner County rural water District 3

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Sumner County rural water District 3.

An earlier advisory for the City of Wellington has been rescinded.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is children while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on May 9 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory due to a waterline break causing loss of pressure and possible contamination in the system.

Regardless of whether the City of Wellington or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

If you have questions, please contact the City of Wellington or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5795.

For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm