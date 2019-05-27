Boil water advisory issued for water district in Russell County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Russell County Rural Water District No. 3 located in Russell, Barton and Rush Counties.

The Advisory is issued for all Russell RWD No. 3 customers located West of Galatia.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice-maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on May 26, and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.