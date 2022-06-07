WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Wichita, Valley Center, Rose Hill, Kechi, and Derby.

The news release released just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, says that during routine maintenance at the water treatment plant, an unexpected water quality change occurred, resulting in a slight increase in turbidity, which is the measure of water’s clarity.

As of 9:50 p.m., the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded the boil water advisory for a portion of northeast Wichita, between Rock Road and Webb Road from 21st Street to 53rd Street.

Valley Center, Rose Hill, Kechi, Derby, Sedgwick County Rural Water Districts 1, 2 and 3 have been included in this boil water advisory because the city purchases water from Wichita.

Wichita Public Works and Utilities Director Alan King said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the cause of the turbidity in the water came from a “glitch” in the system that was not picked up on quickly enough, causing the cloudy water. Chlorine was present the whole time.

“Normally, we’re able to catch these glitches that happen. In this particular case, we didn’t get on top of it, and we had cloudy water discharged into our distribution system,” King said.

Watch the news conference below:

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says the hope is that the boil water advisory will be able to be lifted Wednesday.

“We will keep the public as updated in real-time as information comes forward. We were lucky to catch this issue before it became more of an issue. However, again, we do have an abundance of caution.”

Water samples were sent to the KDHE for testing Tuesday. It will take 24 hours for test results.

However, businesses like Leslie’s Coffee Company had to close early Tuesday and will most likely remain closed Wednesday.

“I think it’s good that they’re following protocols, I assume. But yeah, it’s discouraging that we just had to deal with this, and now, again, we’re having to deal with this,” said Sarah Leslie, owner.

Because of the boil advisory, Wichita Public Schools made adjustments to their summer programs on Wednesday. City pools and splash pads will also be closed.

Dillons also said they are actively taking steps to distribute additional bottled water to all store locations in Wichita and Derby.

Wichita was last under a boil order back in October 2021 when there was a loss of power at the Wichita water treatment plant and a subsequent water line break.

Customers are advised to boil their water prior to consumption.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

For more tips on what to do during a boil water advisory, click here.