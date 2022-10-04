WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The boil water advisory has been lifted for the city of Belle Plaine.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded the order Tuesday afternoon that had been in place since Saturday. The advisory was issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system.
The line has been fixed and testing shows there was no bacterial contamination in the water system. The water is safe to consume again without taking the extra step of boiling for one minute before use.
