WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has lifted a boil water advisory that was in effect for the city of Latham in Butler County.

The order was issued Tuesday following a loss of pressure in the city water system. A loss of pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals which prevents the development of dangerous bacteria.

Testing by the KDHE shows the water is safe to consume. On Thursday, the agency lifted the advisory that was also in effect for Butler County Rural Water District 6 that was originally issued on the same day as the Latham advisory.