LEON, Kan. (KSNW) — The town of Leon is no longer under a boil water advisory.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued the advisory Tuesday afternoon after the city’s water system experienced a loss of pressure. Pressure loss can lead to a possible buildup of bacterial contamination.

Testing shows the water is safe for the public to use. For consumer questions, the KDHE asks you to please contact the water system at 316-742-3438 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.