SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The boil water advisory for Sedgwick County Rural Water District 2 is now over. It has been rescinded by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The advisory had been put in place initially because of an increase in turbidity, which is the clarity of the water, during a water test in the city of Wichita.

Wichita’s boil water advisory was lifted on Thursday at 12:30 a.m. after 180 tests came back clean, though surrounding areas like Valley Center, Kechi, Derby, and Rural Water District 2 had to conduct their own tests after Wichita received its results.

The KDHE says laboratory testing samples collected from Sedgwick County Rural Water District 2 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination. It also says all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by officials to be resolved.

