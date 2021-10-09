Boil water advisory lifted for Wichita, Sedgwick County

City of Wichita crews are working to repair the broken water main near I-135 and 18th Street. (Photo Courtesy KDOT)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has lifted a boil water advisory for the City of Wichita that has been in place since Thursday. The advisory was issued after a loss of power at the Wichita water treatment plant and subsequent water line break.

The KDHE and city officials recommend that to be safe, all residents run their water by turning on a faucet for 10-15 minutes.

According to the KDHE, the restrictions are lifted for any customer that receives a bill for water service from the City of Wichita, including customers in Andover and Eastborough. It also applies to residents of Maize that receive water from the City of Wichita.

The boil water advisory remains in place for the following residents who are customers of the City of Wichita:

Sedgwick County Rural Water Districts 1, 2 and 3

Benton

Rose Hill

Derby (El Paso Water Co.)

Kechi

Valley Center

McConnell Air Force Base

The KDHE says that testing samples collected from the Wichita’s water supply indicated no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all of the conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are considered by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For questions, you can contact the water system or call KDHE at 785-296-5514. You can also visit their public water information page at kdheks.gov.