Boil water advisory rescinded for Atlanta in Cowley County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Atlanta public water supply system, located in Cowley County.

The advisory was issued because of a waterline break that resulted in a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Atlanta indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.  

