Boil water advisory rescinded for Augusta

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Augusta located in Butler County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Augusta indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

If you have questions, please contact the water system or you may call KDHE. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.