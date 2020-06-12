Breaking News
Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer has died
Boil water advisory rescinded for Garden Plain

by: KSN News

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the city of Garden Plain.

The advisory was issued earlier this week because of a loss of pressure in the city’s water system. Officials say that can lead to bacterial contamination.

The KDHE says the problem has been fixed and laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Garden Plain indicate the water is safe to drink.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

