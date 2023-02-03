TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Garden Plain public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. The advisory was issued because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Garden Plain indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-531-2321, or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514.