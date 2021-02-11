Bombardier will end Learjet production, plans to focus on Challenger and Global aircraft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bombardier Inc. will stop making Learjet aircraft the company announced in a news release on Thursday.

The company said it will allow them to focus on the profitable Challenger and Global aircraft families and accelerate the expansion of its customer services business.

“With more than 3,000 aircraft delivered since its entry-into-service in 1963, the iconic Learjet aircraft has had a remarkable and lasting impact on business aviation. Passengers all over the world love to fly this exceptional aircraft and count on its unmatched performance and reliability. However, given the increasingly challenging market dynamics, we have made this difficult decision to end Learjet production,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc.

Bloomberg.com reports the company will cut 1,600 jobs. KSN is working to confirm how many jobs will be affected in Wichita. According to a spokesperson for the company, 700 of the cuts will occur in Quebec, with the balance spread across the U.S. and Ontario.

The moves will go toward a cost-saving target of $400 million annually by 2023 according to the company in the news release.

Bombardier said they will continue to fully support the Learjet fleet well into the future, and launched the Learjet RACER remanufacturing program for Learjet 40 and Learjet 45 aircraft.

The RACER remanufacturing program will be offered exclusively through Bombardier’s Service Centre in Wichita. Bombardier said the Wichita facility will continue to serve as the company’s primary flight-test centre. In addition, Bombardier has designated Wichita as the Centre of Excellence for its specialized aircraft business and expects the facility will play a leading role in future special mission modification contracts.

