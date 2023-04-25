WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Chris Rickard was known as the “Burger Bomber.” His restaurant just off 47th Street and Clifton Avenue is called Bomber Burger.

Chris Rickard, the owner of Bomber Burger (Courtesy: Shonda Woods)

Rickard passed away this week following a car crash involving a train earlier in the month. KSN found family and friends at the burger joint, remembering what they call a “burger icon.”

“The Bomber was Chris, and Chris was the Bomber,” said Shonda Woods-Rickard, “He had a big heart. He wanted to keep it a secret, but everybody found it out.”

Shonda says Chris used sarcasm to hide his big heart. And the crowds loved the heart as much as the food.

“Oh, the food, the hamburgers were great.” said friend Roger Stamback.

Stamback says along with great food, especially burgers, Chris will be remembered for giving to the community. Chris was involved in the Toy Run for Kids for many years.

“I rode bikes, so I would be doing the Toy Run. He had a lot of friends that are Marines,” said Stamback. “And they did a lot of good stuff giving the toys out to the kids, and he was involved with it every year.”

Chris was known for also being a Pittsburg Steelers fan.

Stamback loved the rivalry with “his” Kansas City Chiefs.

“We had a long-time bet that he ended up having to pay out on,” said Stamback. “And we both loved talking about it.”

Bomber Burger (KSN Photo)

Bomber Burger (KSN Photo)Bomber Burger (KSN Photo)

Bomber Burger (KSN Photo)

Bomber Burger (KSN Photo)

Shonda says she is not sure if Bomber Burger will continue.

“I don’t know yet,” said Shonda. “But I would say most likely not. The Bomber was Chris, and Chris was The Bomber, and I can’t see it being run by anybody else.”

Chris’ family is coordinating a celebration of life. Details will be posted on the Bomber Burger Facebook page