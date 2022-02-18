BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WDAF) — A close call for a Bonner Springs police officer Friday morning.

A driver hit Major Christopher Nicholson’s car in the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 just north of Johnson Drive in Shawnee. He and the other driver pulled to the side of the highway. As Nicholson was walking back from checking the other driver, a video shows another driver losing control.

The car slides across two lanes of traffic and hits the other car. It bounced off and slammed into the back of Nicholson’s car.

“We need some help out here. We just got hit by the side of the road,” Nicholson can be heard saying over the radio.

Nicholson somehow managed to get out of the way and was not injured.

The Bonner Springs Police Department said it is sharing the video in hopes it will show drivers why they need to slow down and give other drivers more space.