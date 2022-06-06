WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A book giveaway was held at Riverfest on Sunday.

Wichita Public Schools teamed up with the United Way of the Plains to hand out free books to kids of all ages. It was part of an effort to make sure students reach the all-important third-grade reading level.

“We know that students who don’t get to that level of reading proficiency by that time are gonna have a hard time staying in school. It’s really all about third grade is when you switch from learning how to read to needing to be able to read, to learn and so that’s really what we’re trying to focus on is helping our kids be ready for that transition,” said Suzy Finn, USD 259 marketing and strategic partnership supervisor.

The group also promoted the United Way’s connection with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The Imagination Library fosters a love of reading and learning in preschool children by mailing them a free, age-appropriate book each month until they turn 5 years old, regardless of the family’s income. Children who are enrolled at birth will amass their own personal library of 60 books.