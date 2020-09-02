‘Boomer’ chosen as name for police department’s newest K-9

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced the name for the department’s newest K-9.

Boomer was chosen for the 2-year-old golden retriever who will be assigned to the bomb unit.

In May, WPD requested input from the public to name the K-9. WPD Bomb Technician Det. Stephanie Neal selected Boomer from the top five names provided.

The department says Boomer and Det. Neal successfully completed their training, and they are certified in explosive detection by the North America Police Working Dog Association.

