WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced the name for the department’s newest K-9.
Boomer was chosen for the 2-year-old golden retriever who will be assigned to the bomb unit.
In May, WPD requested input from the public to name the K-9. WPD Bomb Technician Det. Stephanie Neal selected Boomer from the top five names provided.
The department says Boomer and Det. Neal successfully completed their training, and they are certified in explosive detection by the North America Police Working Dog Association.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Boomer’ chosen as name for police department’s newest K-9
- Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon
- Garden City man arrested at Walmart following threats to deputies and officers
- K-State research team first to analyze safety of industrial hemp as cattle feed
- Taylor’s Forecast: Mostly dry through the weekend then a cooler start next week