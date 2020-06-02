Boot Hill reopens amid COVID-19. Even though tourist numbers are down, hopes are high

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Boot Hill Museum has been a tourism staple of Kansas for nearly 70 years, but this year, the pandemic has impacted its busiest season.

Every year, people from around the world flock to Dodge City to travel back in time to the wild wild West, finding it right here at Boot Hill.

Tourists, families, lovers of history mark Boot Hill as a must-see attraction

“I asked her to look up how far Dodge City was off our path so we just decided to go a different route because I’ve always wanted to see the area,” said tourist, Eric Cochran.

Throughout the years, Boot Hill has been an economic driver for the community.

“Well we do have about 80,000 visitors a year, which is significant for a city our size,” said executive director of Boot Hill Museum, Lara Brehm.

However, the pandemic has hit the economy and tourist industry hard.

“Not being able to bring in those people into the community has impacted the numbers at the other tourist attractions as Boot Hill,” said executive director of the Dodge City and Ford County Development Corporation.

Boot Hill has been closed to the public since March 17, but has now been reopened

However, things are far from normal.

“Overall, I think we did about 30 to 40% of our normal foot traffic if we would’ve compared it to the same day last year,” said Brehm.

The museum is also implementing safety protocols such as temperature checks and hourly sanitation.

But, even during these unprecedented times, there is still positivity.

“People were thrilled, they’re ready to get out, ready to move around and have some fun and relaxation,” said Brehm.

Officials from Boot Hill say that the full impact of the virus won’t be felt until the tourism season is over and even though the numbers were down, they were pleased with the reopening.

