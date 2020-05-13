Boots of Robert Kunze added to LEO memorial site; Sheriff also adds wreaths to deputies gravesites

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN)W – It’s National Law Enforcement Week, and in Wichita, the celebration will take place through a virtual session on Friday.

But it also took a hands-on effort to make this year even more special at the Law Enforcement Memorial and at the gravesites of former Sedgwick County deputies.

“We thought why are we not doing that here locally for our Sedgwick County deputies that have died,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter.

This year the celebration comes with a new perspective and some new additions. After Sheriff Easter returned from Washington D.C. and saw multiple other departments laying wreaths at former officer’s gravesites, they decided to do the same on Monday, laying seven wreathes down where deputies rest.

“Most of them, I knew, and it brings you back to the time that they were killed, but you also remember who they were as a person because most of them I knew as people as well other than just cops,” Easter explained.

Blooming from the boots of the fallen at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Wichita are new flowers placed there by the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association who also spent nearly 16 hours cleaning the site up and giving the memorial itself the shine it deserves while shining a light on what it represents.

“These people’s families are still living with that so this is a great memorial, and the least we could do,” said President Corey Reed.

The newest boots added to the memorial belong to Deputy Robert Kunze, who died in the line of duty on September 16, 2018.

“Her husband sacrificed,” Reed said. “It is tough, but it was very cool to see that they were shined and they looked good and supported by Sheriff Easter and command staff, so it is a surreal very moving moment.”

A pair of boots, like the rest, that can never be filled but can be appreciated for the beauty of what they represent and the place where they now rest.

“This was another way for us to say we as a department still honor what you did in giving your life for this community.”

This year the law enforcement ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday by way of the Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

