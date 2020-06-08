Botanica carousel to reopen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Khicha Family carousel will be reopening soon according to Botanica.

On Monday, the garden announced that half the horse will be taken out. Markings will be placed on the floor six feet apart.

The carousel wil have longer times between rides so that operators can wipe down each horse.

The carousel will be open Mondays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. You can still purchase tokens at the carousel pavilion, lobby or gift shop.

The carousel opened back in late November 2019.

LATEST STORIES: