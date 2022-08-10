BOTANICA, Kan. (KSNW) – The executive director of Botanica is set to retire on Friday, Aug. 26.

Marty Miller spent the last 15 years at Botanica and 22 years with the City of Wichita.

During his time, Miller oversaw several projects to transform the garden — the Downing Children’s Garden, the Chinese Garden of Friendship, the Khicha Carousel Project and the restoration of the Joyland Merry-Go-Round, as well as the Koch Carousel Gardens.

Over the years, he’s been instrumental in the development of Illuminations, the largest Christmas light show in the state, which has been ranked No. 5 in the nation by USA Today. Illuminations even opened during the COVID-19 pandemic and created many safety changes.

Miller began working for the City of Wichita in 2000. His first position was grants coordinator. He later served as the assistant director of housing before transferring to Botanica in January 2007. Miller graduated from West High School and Friends University.