WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica has a new exhibit opening. The exhibit is called “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea.”

The traveling exhibit features a variety of giant free-standing sculptures of ocean creatures fashioned from plastic and trash debris collected from beaches. Some include toilet seats, a microwave, and even a radio.

“Well, you’re gonna see creatures all made from trash that has been washed up and collected and has been turned into 14 sculptures here all around the park,” said Brad Parks, conservation education director. “So some of the things it takes a little bit of thinking about how it may have ended up in the ocean, but we encourage everyone, especially kids to come out and look at the signs on each one.”

Parks says it is important to use trash that people recognize, so they realize what is ending up in the ocean.

“Yeah, whether you realize it or not, the things that can get blown into the river can end up floating a long way and can even from a place that’s as far inland like Wichita, can end up in the Gulf,” added Parks.

Gallery: Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea

“There’s a sort of eye spy to help engage everyone into some of the unique items that you may see.” Brad Parks, conservation education director

The exhibit will run from May 14 through Oct. 23 and is included in general admission. Botanica is located at 701 N. Amidon in Wichita.