Botanica installs gold star marker to honor families of fallen service members

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A gold star memorial byway marker dedication ceremony was held at Botanica Thursday.

The Suburban Garden Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution held the dedication ceremony for the gold star memorial byway marker in honor of families who have lost a loved one in service to our country through the United States Armed Forces.

Terri Norgen is a gold star mom.

According to the Hope for the Warriors website, a gold star family is the immediate family member(s) of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

Norgen lost her son, Christopher, in a helicopter accident in Nepal six years ago.

Norgen says the gold star memorial byway marker brings her a sense of closure.

“It puts me at peace and at ease to know it’s here and to be able to see the lovely support of everybody,” said Norgen.

You can visit the gold star memorial byway marker at Botanica located at 701 Amidon St in Wichita. They are open year-round Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military and youth. For more information, you can go here.