WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica kicked off its Tulip Festival Saturday.

“This beautiful kick-off to spring features over 70,000 tulips with over 87 varieties, 30 of which have never been grown at Botanica before. It’s a sight that shouldn’t be missed,” Botanica says.

Each Saturday you can enjoy:

Live Music on the Terrace

Local Food Vendors: Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs Want Bierock Cheezepanzee

Mimosas, Bloody Marys and Wine by Bar on Demand

Four Points Ranch Petting Zoo

Carousel Rides (additional $3 per ride)

Face Painting by the Enchanted Mermaid

Tulip Walking Tours – Don’t miss a single variety by registering for a special 45-minute long guided walking tour (must pre-register, limited to first 25 guests, $10 per person)

“It’s a great place for off time, it’s a great place to relax, you can bring in your own lunch if you want, make a day of it with your kids, it’s for everybody, and it gets people back into nature,” Botanica Staff Member Janie Lang says.

The festival is taking place on the first three Saturdays in April from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Botanica.

Members are free. Adults cost $12, and youth cost $10. Tickets are pre-sale only. To buy tickets, click here.