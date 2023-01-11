WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica is running out of storage space for Illuminations.

For over 30 years, each fall, hundreds of volunteers work to install miles of cable, equipment, and over two million lights that are part of one of the 10 Best holiday light events in the country. Now the organization says it has run out of space to store everything.

They’re asking for storage or warehouse space that can be traded for or donated to the gardens. For more information about what their storage needs are, contact Jamee Ross, Director of Development, at (316) 264-0448 ext. 105 or jross@botanica.org.