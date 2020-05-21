Botanica worker dies after crash in west of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman critically injured in a crash Monday has died from her injuries. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identified her as Linda Keller.

Keller worked for Botanica for approximately 10 years according to Marty Miller, the executive director of Botanica.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday at 21st Street North and 247th Street West.

Captain Brad Hoch with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a box truck was heading north on 247th West. It crashed with Keller’s SUV that was headed east on 21st Street.

The front of the box truck caught on fire.

Keller had critical injuries and the man in the box truck had serious injuries. They were both taken to area hospitals.

Hoch says the stop sign at the intersection is for north and southbound traffic. He says 21st Street traffic does not have to stop.

He said there are witnesses and their statements will be part of the investigation.

Hoch pointed out that the stop sign also has a flashing light on it.

“That’s put up there for a reason, and we need people to pay attention because that’s very important,” he said.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES: