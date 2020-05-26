Botanica announces reopening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica announced that they reopened today.

The gardens have been closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have remained focused on maintaining the Gardens so that when they reopen.

The following safety precautions are in place:

Hours will be limited to 9 a.m.– 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday to ensure our custodial staff can maintain increased sanitization procedures. Starting June 14 Botanica will be open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

All visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets or memberships online. The number of visitors in the Gardens will be limited at any given time to meet social distancing requirements.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Masks will be available for purchase for $1. The City of Wichita is requiring masks for ages 3 and up at all its facilities.

The Carousel, Train Garden, Chinese Garden and Gift Shop will open June 8.

The Downing Children’s Garden and Children’s Library will remain closed until further notice.

Onsite mobility devices, i.e., wheelchairs and scooters, will not be available.

The Butterfly House will be open with one-way traffic to maintain social distancing, exiting through the cottage.

Drinking fountains will not be available; however, the bottle filler portion of the water fountain in the Lobby hallway will be available for filling water bottles. Bottled water and sodas may be purchased at the front desk in the Administration Building Lobby.

Select areas will be open for picnics. You can bring food and drink inside the garden. There will be designated areas to eat.

Public restrooms will be open in the Lobby and Memorial Plaza.

Staff will be wearing masks and social distancing. They are staying home if sick and will report any presumed COVID-19 cases to proper authorities.

Visitors are encouraged to follow CDC recommendations and practice social distancing. Visit www.cdc.gov

For the health and safety of others, Botanica asks that you follow these social distancing guidelines:

Keep a distance of 6 feet from others, except those within your household.

Cover your face with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands

