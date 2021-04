RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The “Ice” and “Beer” wildfires are now 100% contained according to the Hutchinson Fire Department.

Crews had been battling the two fires since Sunday, March 30. The blazes burned hundreds of acres and one home.

The Beer Fire was located between 4th Ave. to 43rd Ave. between Kent and Willison Road.

Beer Fire (Map provided by Hutchinson Fire Department)

The Ice Fire was along Plum Street between 95th and 108th.

Ice Fire (Map provided by Hutchinson Fire Department)

On Wednesday, crews worked with lighter winds and were able to gain the upper hand on some trouble areas.