Bottle water selling fast after boil advisory

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Find it where you can, bottled water was the hot ticket Thursday in Wichita.

“It’s like black Friday,” said Kristina Reynolds who drove to three stores before finding water at a Quik Trip. “Everybody in there fighting, over little gallons.”

Others tried the big stores and found water, with buying limits.

“People lined up very long before I get this,” said Hy Li, who got his limit of three cases after finding very long lines. “I think about a hundred of them. And people lined up and running to go and get it.”

Chester Smith, with Barber masters, was buying water for his home and his barber shop.

“So I’m just following the lead of getting water,” said Smith. “To my understanding, people are buying a lot of water so I just bought ten and I’m going to go back in and buy ten more to be safe.”

Others were just in a hurry to get into a store not to get left out.

“We are going to get some water,” said Crystal Villalobos. “I’m just concerned because some places like, people have piled it up like seven cases. I’m just concerned that we might not get water.”

Others like Chester want to know how long the boil advisory might last.

“We’re going to need some water,” said Chester. “So I don’t know the full length of whatever the situation is.”