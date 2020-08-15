Boy, 6, out of intensive care after he was shot in the head

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A 6-year-old boy who was shot in the head earlier this month at a Lawrence home has been moved out of intensive care.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Tyeisha Bell said Friday that her son, Tayshawn Mack Harris, has been doing miraculously, although he still has a long way to go.
Mack was flown Aug. 5 to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, after the shooting. His mother said Tayshawn had gone to stay the night at a friend’s house.
Lawrence police have released no information about the circumstances of the shooting except that officers did not suspect foul play.
